Virginia State Police investigating fatal vehicle crash in Giles County Wednesday

GILES CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people in Giles County Wednesday.

According to VSP, officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Walkers Creek Road in Giles County at 5:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2016 Ford Taurus on fire approximately 30 feet down an embankment. The driver, 32-year-old Robert Timothy Furrow, and his passenger, 31-year-old Tiffany Vaughn of Dublin, had succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.