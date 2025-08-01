2-year-old boy dead after being left in hot car, according to Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Charges are pending
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 2-year-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car all day Thursday, according to Lt. G. Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was reportedly left inside a parent’s car all day.
10 News is told charges are pending.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for the latest.
