Ozzy is looking for a new bestie he can binge-watch movies with

Ozzy is on the hunt for a new bestie who will shower him with all the cuddles, belly rubs, and affection his little heart can handle.

The Lynchburg Humane Society says this sweet mixed-breed doggo is six years old and has been patiently waiting in the shelter for over two years.

He’s a sensitive soul who just wants someone to love him just as he is. If you’re a fan of binge-watching movies, Ozzy’s your guy. He’s always ready for a marathon on the couch.

Playing fetch and tossing his stuffed toys around are his guilty pleasures. He’s cool with an active lifestyle but also loves chilling at home and soaking up some porch rays.

“Ozzy is not picky, and we’d like to find him a patient environment to take a break in,” The Lynchburg Humane Society said. “So if you have a heart for misunderstood dogs, have an opening in your dog pack, or just want to give someone a good home, consider meeting Ozzy today.”