Sweet Mountain Feist mix Meri looking for a loving home

Meet Meri, a one year-old small to medium sized Mountain Feist mix, who is looking for the perfect family to join!

Meri is a very sweet and energetic dog who loves to play, especially with other dogs, so she would thrive in an environment where she could have other dog siblings.

Floyd County Animal Control tells 10 News that not only is Meri spayed, but she is also up to date on her Rabies and Lyme vaccines, and her adoption fee is sponsored!

When she goes home with her new family, she will also have her current 2025 County Tag.

If you are interested in meeting Meri, you can schedule a meet-and-greet at the Floyd County Animal Control by calling 540-745-9334 and asking for Deputy Thomas.