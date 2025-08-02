Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry Ride and Cruise-in raises awareness for anti-bullying legislation

With the passing of Autumn Bushman still fresh on their mind, dozens of bikers took off from the Villa Heights Baptist Church Saturday morning on a mission: to spread the message to stop bullying everywhere and to raise awareness on anti-bullying legislation.

“Here we are, four to four and a half months after Autumn’s passing, and we’re here to raise awareness of Autumn’s passing and we have a huge turnout,” Summer Bushman, mother of Autumn Bushman, said.

Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry has been helping spread the message of anti-bullying while trying to get certain laws in place that will help schools enforce anti-bullying rules.

Pastor Tom McCracken of South Baptist CommUNITY Church in Salem has been heavily involved in the push to bring a first-of-its-kind legislation to the Commonwealth.

“We’re trying to bring that [legislation] to Virginia to make that a crime,” McCracken said. “We’re trying to get school systems the reach, especially with cyberbullying.”

The new legislation plans on making all forms of bullying - including cyberbullying - a crime while giving power back to the schools to properly enforce punishment for bullies.

“The public school system has to take a hands-off approach because those things are not happening on campus,” McCracken said. “Legislation would allow schools to hold people accountable when they are on school computers or students as long as they affecting negatively the progress of other students through bullying. That legislation would give teeth and accountability where this one right now.”

McCracken says he hopes for more progress to come in the next general assembly session in January. Until then, the crowd will hope that the community comes together to take a stand against bullying as the new school year begins.

“Do not ever think that anybody is saying they are going to kill themselves just for attention,” Bushman said. “It is not, unfortunately, that was not the case with Autumn, so please, if you hear anything, say something.”