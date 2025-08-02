Galax Police searching for suspect following armed robbery

GALAX, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Galax on Friday.

Galax Police Department said an armed robbery occurred at Disco Tienda Korita in the Twin County Plaza Shopping Center around 1:56 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was seen wearing blue jeans, a black top, a red hat with white letters or an emblem, a black mask, and sunglasses.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the suspect approached from the nearby Tractor Supply store and displayed a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene, taking a similar route.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.