Two displaced following house fire in Roanoke

Photo of an August 2 Roanoke residential fire. (Copyright 2025 y Roanoke Fire-EMS - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced following a house fire that occurred in Roanoke on Saturday, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they were notified of a residential structure fire around 5:27 p.m. on Saturday on the 2700 block of Sweetbriar Avenue SW. Those inside the home had already safely evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Authorities said crews arrived around 5:34 p.m. and upgraded the incident to a working fire. The fire was determined to be extinguished at 6:20 p.m. No one was injured, but two were displaced as a result. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

