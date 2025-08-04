Clear the Shelters | Eve is a sweetie pie with lots of love to give

Eve is as sweet as pie and is on the lookout for a family she can love with all her heart.

She’s a 10.5-year-old mixed breed who’s been waiting at the Lynchburg Humane Society for about 10 months.

Eve loves a good walk and enjoys the simple things in life, like finding the perfect sunny spot to relax on a nice spring afternoon and dreaming of a family who will never leave her side.

“Eve would be such an easy addition to any home, and boy, would she brighten up anyone’s family!” The Lynchburg Humane Society said.

If you’re interested in adopting Eve, you can do so here.

