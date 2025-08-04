Multiple Blue Ridge Parkway projects set to impact drivers

BOONE, N.C. – Blue Ridge Parkway is working on some new projects that may impact your experience on the road in August, primarily around Boone, N.C.

The National Park Service said milepost 280.9 to 285.5 was recently reopened, after repairs took place following the impacts of Hurricane Helene. This has been part of a wider effort that involved multiple recovery projects along the parkway.

Recommended Videos

Another road rehabilitation project, which is funded via the Great American Outdoors Act, will also begin near Bamboo Gap in an adjacent section of the park.

Another closure is also set to impact the road. From August 4 to sometime in October, milepost 276.4 to 280.9 will be closed so crews may continue to work on the road. There will be a detour in place, routing traffic around the parkway on US 221, US 421, and Old 421 S to the access at milepost 280.9.

If you’re curious about the current road status, click here.