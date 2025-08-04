Skip to main content
Local News

Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb set to announce the Hope and Home Task Force

The new initiative is focused on combating homelessness in the City

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb is set to announce the Hope and Home Task Force on Monday, a new initiative focused on addressing homelessness in the Star City.

The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. in the Roanoke City Council Chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building.

Officials stated that while the city saw a dramatic reduction in homelessness prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, progress has since slowed and in some cases, reversed.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the task force will gather data, collaborate with local agencies, and develop “comprehensive, actionable, and measurable” solutions.

