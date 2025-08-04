UVA Board of Visitors appoints Paul G. Mahoney as interim UVA president

Paul G. Mahoney, a University of Virginia School of Law professor who once served as the school’s dean, is the interim president of UVA. The Board of Visitors announced his appointment at the conclusion of a special meeting Monday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The UVA Board of Visitors announced their pick for interim president of UVA on Monday.

The Board of Visitors announced Paul G. Mahoney, a David and Mary Harrison Distinguished Professor who served as dean of the School of Law from 2008-2016, as the interim president of the university. He will begin his role August 11.

Recommended Videos

“In the spirit of UVA’s shared governance model, we took these qualities and characteristics to heart in identifying the right person to shepherd UVA forward during this time. We are confident that Paul’s longstanding connection to the University as a faculty member and dean of the Law School, as well as his extensive achievements as a lawyer, professor and public servant, make him the right leader to guide this institution as the search for a 10th UVA president gets underway. The board extends our heartfelt thanks to Paul for accepting this role, as well as to J.J. Davis for the stability and leadership she provided over the past several weeks.” Rachel Sheridan, the board rector

This comes following the resignation of UVA president Jim Ryan resigned from his position amidst pressure from the Trump administration.

The university’s vice president, Jennifer “J.J.” Wagner Davis, has been working as acting president in the meantime.