YMCA offers affordable after school childcare for families

ROANOKE, Va. – Finding childcare can be difficult and costly but as we’re getting back to school and back to routine, the YMCA is making it easy and affordable for families.

The preschool summer class at the Kirk Family YMCA includes songs, activities and a ninja course to get their energy out.

Recommended Videos

“I have staff that really really care about what they’re doing,” said Brandon Duncan, the childcare director at Kirk.

Soon, those staff will be at elementary schools and providing after school care.

Alicia Kindred oversees childcare for all of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge - from Rockbridge and Botetourt Counties to Salem and Roanoke City.

“It’s important to have accessibility so that parents can get to work. Really. It’s important to make sure that children have a safe place to be after school. Somewhere where they’re going to get fed, they’re going to get homework help and they’re not just sitting at home,” said Alicia Kindred, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Childcare Director.

She says if you don’t qualify for financial assistance through the Department of Social Services, there is also financial assistance at the Y.

They’re open for teacher work days, winter break and snow days too (if its safe and possible).

Kids also get to make friends and help each other with things like homework.

“I think they get to make friends. Another cool thing about our program is the age groups are mixed. There’s benefits to that because the older kids get the chance to show their mentoring skills,” said Duncan. “That’s a cool unique opportunity because during the school day they are specifically with their age group. I think they get a lot out of working through those things together.”

He says there’s an individualized approach for each kid.

“Kids are not one size fits all and the sooner that we figure that out the easier this is all going to become and then more beneficial we’re going to be for the community 40 I think every Y is different. We are a reflection of the community that we serve so we can’t just have one blanket lesson planned and think that’s going to work for Salem or Botetourt,” said Duncan.

There maybe a small change for some Roanoke City after school programs. Kindred said she’s working with the school system to have on-site care at the schools instead of some children being bussed to the Kirk Family YMCA. Those plans are still being worked out.

There are still spots available. The programs are about half full currently.

“While there are many factors to consider when choosing the right child care program, there are critical details that can often mean the difference between life and death for infants and children,” reads the ChildCare VA website by the Virginia Department of Education. “Child care homes and centers that are licensed by the Virginia Department of Education are required to have regular, unannounced inspections to ensure health and safety measures are in place. These measures include staff background checks, emergency plans, safe-sleep practices, appropriate CPR training, staff education, and so much more.”

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Y After School operates on-site at elementary schools across Roanoke City, Roanoke County, City of Salem, Rockbridge County, Lexington City, and Botetourt County, serving children ages 3–12 with programs designed to support both students and working families.

We checked in with many of the other YMCA locations across the region - and they also offer after school care onsite or at schools. Check with your local YMCA for info.

If you need help paying for childcare, there are some programs that you might qualify for. Information is available here.

You can find more resources about finding childcare and paying for care here.

You can search for child day care through the Virginia Department of Social Services here.