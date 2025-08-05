Clear the Shelters | Aubrey is a playful cat who loves to birdwatch!

(Photo courtesy of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, All Rights Reserved.)

Meet Aubrey! She is a one year old black cat with an adventurous and playful spirit. She is located at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

While she’s naturally shy, she’s started coming out of her shell and is beginning to seek out attention-on her terms, of course.

Aubrey loves watching the outside world from her window perch like it’s the most riveting show on air.

She’s also a tidy girl who keeps her litter box pristine and appreciates a calm, predictable environment where she can continue to build her confidence.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FeLV tested. If you are interested in adopting Aubrey, click here.

