Clear the Shelters | RBG is a smart shepherd who would love to be yours

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet RBG! She is a six-year-old goofy little shepherd mix who is super smart and well-trained. She is located at the Franklin County Humane Society.

RBG can nicely walk on a leash, sit, lay down, shake, and is already house trained. She’s an incredibly happy girl with a cute underbite!

She is in need of a family with no children, cats, and preferably no dogs (unless introduced slowly).

She is also already spayed! Ig you’re interested in adopting RBG, click here.

