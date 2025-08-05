Man charged following police chase that resulted in 17-year-old’s death in Pittsylvania County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a pursuit in Halifax that ended in a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County and a fatality.

The incident occurred Monday, Aug. 4, at 9:21 p.m. on Route 29, just south of R and L Smith Lane in Pittsylvania County.

Recommended Videos

A State trooper assigned to Halifax County attempted to stop a Kia SUV for speeding. Authorities said the suspect was traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. Instead of stopping, the driver fled, continuing into Pittsylvania County on Route 29. The driver then drove north in the southbound lanes for a short distance before colliding head-on with a Ford Focus traveling southbound.

The suspect, 26-year-old Alton Willie Devone Wade of Gum Spring, Virginia, was injured and airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Two passengers in Wade’s vehicle were transported to Sovah Danville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford Focus driver, 17-year-old Nelson Michael Smith of Providence, North Carolina, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Wade has been charged with Smith’s death and faces multiple other charges related to the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.