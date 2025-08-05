Man injured, suspect sought after stabbing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a stabbing on Monday night.

LPD said they responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1300 block of Main Street around 8:24 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they found a man with stab wounds to his arm. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they soon identified the suspect as Phillip Bryant, who fled the scene on foot following the incident. Bryant is currently wanted for malicious wounding, and has yet to be located.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of Phillip Bryant, please contact Officer Faix at (434) 944-7024 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.