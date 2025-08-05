National Night Out helps police departments strengthen bonds with the community

ROANOKE, Va. – National Night Out is looking to help community members put a name and face to the people who serve the area. The goal is to build trust within the community.

The Roanoke City Police Department is planning nine community gatherings.

Recommended Videos

Captain Jennifer Boswell of the Roanoke City Police Department said National Night Out gives them another opportunity to reconnect with the community.

“Last time we saw each other, it was a car wreck, and something sad happened, and this time we can leave each other a little bit different, you know, so that’s always nice, or we were in a hurry last time and we didn’t get to finish a conversation or get through a conversation. So, it’s just nice that we can regroup,” said Captain Boswell.

Salem’s festivities will take place outside the Salem Red Sox Stadium from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring displays of emergency response vehicles from multiple agencies, including the Salem Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Roanoke College Campus Safety.

Salem City’s Police Sergeant David Goodman said this is a great opportunity for kids.

“Sometimes they deal with us in a negative light, so this allows them to come out and engage with us for unofficial police business and allows us to let our hair down and just show them that we’re human, just like they are,” said Sergeant Goodman.

Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will also participate in events throughout the region, demonstrating an effort to strengthen community relationships. They are participating in many events, including Vinton and Roanoke.

National Night Out was established in 1984 and promotes police-community partnerships through block parties, festivals, and demonstrations. Activities throughout the nation include games, safety demonstrations, and opportunities for residents to meet local first responders.

No registration is required for the free events.

There are also tons of National Night Out events taking place across Southwest Virginia.