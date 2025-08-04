Skip to main content
Local News

National Night Out events in Central, Southwest Virginia

National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, August 5! Plenty of law enforcement agencies in the area will be participating, meeting with communities, and hosting events.

Alleghany County

Bedford County

Campbell County

Covington

Henry County/Martinsville

Lynchburg

  • Lynchburg Police Department: 1601 12th Street - 6 to 9 p.m.

Montgomery County

Nelson County

Pulaski County

Roanoke County/Roanoke City

  • Roanoke Police Department:
    • 2328 Crystal Spring Avenue; 6:30 - 8:30
    • Melrose Plaza, 2502 Melrose Ave NW; 5:00 - 8:00 
    • Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road; 6:00
    • Plaza on 1700 block of Dupree St NW; 4:00 - 7:00 
    • Edgewood Christian Church, 1006 Peck St NW; 6:00 - 8:00
    • 802 Loudon Ave NW; 5:00 
    • Huff Lane Park Picnic Shelter; 6:00 - 7:00 
    • Green Goat, 802 Wiley Dr SW; 6:00 - 8:00 
    • Morningside Manor, 1020 13th St SE; 5:00 - 7:00
  • Vinton Police Department: Vinton War Memorial - 5 to 8 p.m.

Salem

  • Salem Police Department: Salem Memorial Ballpark - 5 to 6:30 p.m.

