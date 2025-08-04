National Night Out events in Central, Southwest Virginia

National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, August 5! Plenty of law enforcement agencies in the area will be participating, meeting with communities, and hosting events.

Alleghany County

Clifton Forge Police Department : Linden Park - 6 to 8 p.m.

Bedford County

Campbell County

Altavista Police Department : Booker Building in English Park

Covington

Covington Police Department : Main Street Park - 6 to 9 p.m.

Henry County/Martinsville

Henry County Sheriff’s Office : Monogram Smith River Sports Complex - 6 to 8 p.m.

Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police Department: 1601 12th Street - 6 to 9 p.m.

Montgomery County

Christiansburg Police Department : Christiansburg Huckleberry Park - 5 to 9 p.m.

Nelson County

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office : 584 Front Street - 12 to 3 p.m.

Pulaski County

Pulaski Police Department : Jackson Park - 4 to 6 p.m.

Roanoke County/Roanoke City

Roanoke Police Department: 2328 Crystal Spring Avenue; 6:30 - 8:30 Melrose Plaza, 2502 Melrose Ave NW; 5:00 - 8:00 Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road; 6:00 Plaza on 1700 block of Dupree St NW; 4:00 - 7:00 Edgewood Christian Church, 1006 Peck St NW; 6:00 - 8:00 802 Loudon Ave NW; 5:00 Huff Lane Park Picnic Shelter; 6:00 - 7:00 Green Goat, 802 Wiley Dr SW; 6:00 - 8:00 Morningside Manor, 1020 13th St SE; 5:00 - 7:00

Vinton Police Department : Vinton War Memorial - 5 to 8 p.m.

Salem