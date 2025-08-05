Vigil honors memory of father lost to gun violence

A Roanoke family gathered for a vigil last night, just days after losing another loved one to gun violence.

Roanoke police say 43-year-old Isaac “Ike” Cunningham was found shot and killed outside of a vehicle just after midnight Sunday near the 200 block of 12th Street SW.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder.

Family members tell 10 News that Cunningham is the father of 15-year-old Isaac Cunningham —who was shot and killed while walking home last June.

They gathered at Loudon Park in Roanoke, placing balloons, candles and pictures of Cunningham and his son around the park.

“One thing about Ike, he loved family. Like, he was a family man,” said Nicki Walker, a sister. “You know, just thinking that we lost his son 424 days before him, like just over a year ago. And we’re right here again. Same situation, 16-year-old took his life and a 15-year-old took his son’s life.”

That 15-year-old Daydrian Martin awaits sentencing in the case next month. The family is urging the community to do more to stop the violence.

“My brother, he was not a perfect man, but he didn’t deserve to die in the street at the hand of a 16-year-old. Like something really needs to be done, some accountability from the parenting aspect, we got to start in the homes,” Martin said.

The vigil took place just steps away from a National Night Out event, attended by members of the Roanoke Police Department and elected officials.