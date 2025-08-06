Beyond the Paycheck: Teachers Invest Their Own Money to Set the Stage for Success

BEDFORD CO., Va. – As summer winds down, students across Southwest Virginia may still be enjoying their break, but for teachers, the work has already begun.

At Liberty High School (LHS) in Bedford County, classrooms are buzzing with activity as educators prepare for the year ahead. From colorful bulletin boards to fresh lesson plans, it’s all part of creating a space where students feel welcomed and ready to learn.

LHS teachers officially returned today, with students set to begin on Wednesday.

“This will be year 23 in Bedford County, and I’m really excited about that,” said Jeanne Willis, a longtime business education teacher at Liberty High School. “I’ve actually been here long enough that I’m teaching children of some parents that I taught, so that’s pretty special.”

While the school provides some financial support for classroom materials, many teachers go above and beyond, investing their own money to make learning environments more engaging.

“I enjoyed a fun shopping trip at Michael’s in Roanoke yesterday,” Willis said. “We are red, white, and blue and so you can take advantage of all the after-July 4th sales. I don’t mind spending my own money to make things more fun. I am excited to do that.”

French teacher Mary Youssef echoed the same passion. “Some things I have to buy with my own money. Is it okay? It’s okay. I love what I do,” she said. “I’m a visual person, so I love to make my classroom colorful. This is how we welcome the kids.”

Beyond decorations, teachers are also checking off required trainings and fine-tuning their curriculum.

“We’ve had meetings and trainings and there’s not only county things that we have to do,” Willis said. “I’ve had to do state-mandated teacher trainings. Some are online, some are in-person. Just lots of boxes to check so that we’re ready to meet the students.”

With each poster, plan, and thoughtful detail, these educators are hoping to set the tone for a successful school year.