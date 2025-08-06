Clear the Shelters | Mikhaila is a shy but sweet girl who blossoms in patience and love

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Mikhaila, a sweet but shy four-year-old feline, who is currently at Angels of Assisi. Though demure at first, Mikhaila blossoms in calm and loving environments, and is looking for a home she can feel safe and loved in.

A gorgeous flame point cat, she has cream fur and bright blue eyes, as well as a neurological condition called mild cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), which can affect her balance and coordination. Though she is a little wobbly on her paws, she doesn’t let it get in her way, and just moves at her own pace.

Mikhaila is also FIV-positive (which just means she has a weakened immune system), but can live a long and healthy life as an indoor single-cat or with other FIV-positive cats! She is microchipped and spayed.

Those interested in Mikhaila can contact Angels of Assisi for more information.