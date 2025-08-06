Clear the Shelters | Playful pup Joyce is still looking for her ‘fur-ever’ family

FINCASTLE, Va. – One-year-old Shepard/Husky mix Joyce arrived at the League for Animal Care and Protection in Fincastle at four-months-old with her sister Grace, and since then has been waiting to find her fur-ever home! Her sister was adopted, but Joyce is still waiting for the perfect family to join.

This little girl loves going on walks and playing fetch with her toys; she is even known to just carry them around with her. Extremely friendly and happy, Joyce also does well with other dogs and would love to join a family where she would have a sibling or two to play with.

She is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm checked and is even microchipped.

Those interested in meeting Joyce can do so by contacting the League for Animal Care and Protection to arrange a meet-and-greet.