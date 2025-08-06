‘Cuts with Cops’ event brings free haircuts, school supplies and smiles to Roanoke kids

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke families, get ready to kick off the school year with style and support at the Cuts with Cops event on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Starting at 10 a.m., Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine at 4348 Electric Road will open its doors for a day packed with free haircuts, school supplies, shoes, food and health education — all designed to help school-aged kids in the Roanoke Valley start the year strong.

And there’s more good news: back-to-school vaccines will be available on site, thanks to the Virginia Department of Health.

This fun community event is brought to you by the Roanoke County Police and Sheriff’s departments, Carilion Children’s, and several local businesses including Fleet Feet, Mission BBQ, Walmart, Platinum Edge Salon, Headquarters Barber Company, Mama D’s Barber Shop, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Skechers, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Grand Home Furnishings and radio station JJS.

Whether your child needs a fresh haircut or a new pair of shoes, Cuts with Cops has you covered — all for free.

This initiative aims to support families as they prepare for the new school year by providing essential supplies and services at no cost.