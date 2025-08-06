Lynchburg Police investigating bank fraud incidents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday that it was investigating two related incidents of fraud that occurred at two separate Truist Bank locations in Lynchburg in May.

According to LPD, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, an unidentified male entered the Truist Bank Location at 4710 Boonsboro Road and attempted to withdraw funds using a South Carolina identification card bearing the name “Peter Brazy”. Bank staff questioned the suspect about the ID and the man quickly left the bank on foot.

Shortly thereafter, around 11:30 a.m., a second unidentified man entered the Truist Bank at 2120 Langhorne Road. This suspect presented the same South Carolina ID and successfully withdrew a large sum of money from the victim’s account. Before exiting, he returned to the teller and withdrew an additional large sum of money.

Both suspects arrived at the banks on foot, and no vehicle information is available at this time.