VINTON, Va. – Construction has started on the new hotel in Vinton.

The public can expect some delays as crews work on the site at the intersection of West Virginia Avenue, South Pollard Street, and Cedar Avenue.

Crews are tearing down the old Vinton Dry Cleaners building as part of the project, and work is expected to continue through September of next year.

The four-story hotel will have more than 90 rooms.