Clear the Shelters | Senior dog Riley is a ray of sunshine with a playful personality

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some dogs love to lounge, some dogs love to play, but in 7-year-old Riley, you can get the best of both worlds! A mixed breed dog, who is a staff favorite at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Riley is described as a “ray of sunshine” who will always put a smile on your face!

This senior “pup” has been at the humane society for over a year and a half, and has been patiently waiting to find the perfect family to join. His ideal home would be one where he can snuggle up on the couch or bed, with his new family, to take long naps.

Though he moves a little slower due to his age, Riley still loves to play and particularly enjoys going outside to lounge in the sun; he will even bring the leash to you, when he wants to go outside!

Riley has his vaccinations up-to-date and is neutered.

Those interested in adopting Riley can contact the Lynchburg Humane Society here, or by reaching out via email at foster@lynchburghumane.org, for more information.