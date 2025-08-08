Clear the Shelters | Hawk is a handsome guy ready to swoop in and steal your heart

Hawk is a good lookin’ fella who is ready to gallop straight into your heart.

He’s a 20-year-old Arabian-cross gelding who’s been at the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in Franklin County for 16 years, patiently waiting for a loving home of his own.

Though he has moon blindness, it doesn’t slow him down one bit or stop him from strutting his stuff. The shelter says he’s best suited for light riding and absolutely loves hanging out with other horses.

“Hawk LOVES people and will follow you around in the pasture asking for scratches, to be groomed, or just any attention he can get,” the shelter said.

Interested in adopting Hawk? Visit the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue website to learn more.

