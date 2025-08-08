Dead fox found in Campbell County tests positive for rabies

This is a generic picture of a fox and not the fox involved in the incident.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Health Department is alerting residents about a dead fox in the area that has tested positive for rabies.

Officials were notified on Aug. 5 that two unidentified hound dogs were seen near the deceased fox in the vicinity of 5690 Bear Creek Road. Authorities report that the dogs were black with white spots and were wearing collars.

If you believe these dogs may be yours, you are strongly urged to immediately seek the advice of a veterinarian and contact the Campbell County Health Department at 434-592-9550 or Campbell County Animal Control at 434-332-9574.