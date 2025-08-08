SWVA tourism on the rise as VA sets records statewide

Tourism spending continues to climb in Southwest Virginia, with hotel revenue showing a nearly 7% increase in the Roanoke Valley as the region capitalizes on its diverse attractions, from hiking trails to sporting events.

“They’re spending money at our restaurants, at our retail attractions, on transportation,” says Kathryn Lucas, Director of Public Relations for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The economic impact extends beyond visitor spending. Lucas notes the broader community benefit: “That’s all tax revenue that goes back to our local governments and helps to increase quality of life for our residents.”

In fact, it actually helps you save money. According to Governor Youngkin, tourism-generated tax revenue led to over $900 in annual savings for Virginia residents.

Marketing efforts target specific geographic areas to maintain this growth. “We really focus in on the feeder markets. That’s where most of our visitors come from. So that’s Washington D.C. and the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) as well as Richmond,” Lucas explains.

Salem, in particular, has emerged as a major draw for the region. The Salem Fair, Banana Ball, and Salem Red Sox games attract visitors from multiple states.

“People are coming to the ballpark from outside the area. A lot of people stay in hotels and eat at local restaurants that are in town for a couple days,” says Allen Lawrence, General Manager of the Salem Red Sox.

Lawrence points to the team’s Major League Baseball affiliation as another tourism driver. “Being a Red Sox affiliate has a big impact. There’s just tons of Red Sox fans and it’s very common for them to stop in and see us while they’re passing through town.”

As travel numbers continue to rise across Virginia, tourism officials expect Southwest Virginia to see even stronger visitor numbers in the coming months.