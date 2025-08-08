Virginia Tech updates helmet ratings for better concussion protection, guides parents to safest helmets

BLACKSBURG, Va, – Virginia Tech researchers are leading efforts to ensure the helmets we buy for our kids deliver the protection manufacturers promise.

An estimated 1.6 to 3.8 million athletes annually suffer a concussion, according to the Brain Injury Research Institute. Often, cases are underreported and undiagnosed. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number of sports-related concussions is highest in high school athletes, but they are significant and on the rise in younger athletes.

Hard hits on the field demand helmets designed to absorb impact effectively. But with so many helmets available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

That’s where the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab comes in. Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Virginia Tech Helmet Lab Director Steve Rowson explained, “There are a lot of ways to reduce concussion risk, and we always say a multi-pronged approach is best. The helmet is one piece of that puzzle.”

The lab’s STAR rating system evaluates helmets, with five stars representing the highest standard. Manufacturers value this rating so much that they often display it on packaging.

“Our helmet ratings serve two purposes. The first is to inform consumers, athletes, and organizations about which helmets are safest. Every helmet passes a safety standard, but beyond that, there was no information to say, ‘This one’s this much better than another one in terms of reducing risk.’ We highlight those differences for people,” Rowson said.

The research at Virginia Tech has changed the helmet industry by informing consumers and manufacturers and encouraging innovation.

“The second goal is to let manufacturers know how to best optimize design,” Rowson added. “We have a test method that emulates how people get hit in the real world. So if we design to those test conditions, they’re going to perform better in the real world.”

Barry Miller, Virginia Tech Helmet Lab Director of Outreach and Business Development, demonstrated the testing process. It’s surprising to see the exact force some athletes endure during a hit, recreated in a lab setting.

The data on how well a helmet absorbs impact is measured and calculated, then used to assign a star rating that consumers can easily understand. 5 stars is the highest score.

“Manufacturers can use our official logos on packaging and hang tags to differentiate their helmets. It’s a win for consumers because they can see the differences. It’s a win for manufacturers and for our helmet lab because informing consumers about safety is part of our public service mission,” Miller said.

Since its debut 15 years ago, the STAR (Summation of Tests for the Analysis of Risk) system has been used to calculate a helmet’s performance. The lab conducts a series of impact tests and then then assigned a corresponding number of stars, with five being the best. (Virginia Tech Helmet Lab)

Virginia Tech recently updated its rating system, making it harder to earn 5 stars for bicycle, varsity and youth football helmets. Researchers say the change was made as a result of the helmet industry’s growth toward performing better on the tests.

Rowson said the lab had reached the point where the majority of helmets tested were achieving a five-star ranking. The rating adjustment will help differentiate most high-performing helmets and restore the rating’s original meaning as a marker of the top available protection.

As a result of the new thresholds, a number of helmets achieving a five-star rating in each area has lowered:

Bicycle helmets from 167 reduced to 38

Varsity football helmets from 33 reduced to 11

Youth football helmets from 26 reduced to 6

“While the bar for a five-star helmet is now higher, any helmet earning four or five stars continues to offer strong protection and remains a recommended choice,” Rowson said. “Overall, helmets are simply performing better and consumers should still feel confident choosing any four- or five-star helmet.”

Rowson emphasized the lab’s independence: “One reason our work resonates with consumers and organizations is that it’s completely independent and objective. We’re not funded directly by helmet manufacturers. We do the research, understand how people get hurt, and make that information public.”

All helmet ratings and information are available on the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab website.