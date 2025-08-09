Carilion provides free haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies for back-to-school students

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Back-to-school season is in full swing, and Carilion Clinic is helping kids get ready by making sure they look ready to go.

Today, the clinic teamed up with Roanoke County police to provide free haircuts, supplies, and vaccines for kids getting ready for the school year.

“It’s very important that the children in our community go back to school with the proper vaccinations. It’s important that they are protected and that they help protect their classmates. So we’re honored and delighted to be able to help support their ease of access for that care here today." Amy Kageals, senior director at Carilion Children’s Hospital

Carilion gave out more than 700 backpacks to students across the Roanoke region today.