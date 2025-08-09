Martinsville Police investigating two related early-morning break-ins

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two break-ins occurred within two hours early Friday morning, Martinsville Police Department said.

MPD said the first break-in occurred at El Palmar Restaurant on Bridge Street around 4:50 a.m. Video footage from the restaurant showed a man wearing a mask, gloves, and dark clothing breaking into the location and taking cash from two cash registers.

Authorities said a second break-in occurred at Tequila’s Sports Bar & Grill on Spruce Street around 6:47 a.m. The suspect is believed to be the same person involved in the El Palmar Restaurant break-in. Similarly to the first incident, the suspect broke in and took cash from two cash registers in the restaurant.

Law enforcement is currently investigating this situation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463).

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.