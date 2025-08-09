Roanoke’s Festival of India Returns August 16

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke’s Festival of India returns next Saturday, August 16!

Elmwood Park will come alive with music, dance, art, and delicious cuisine.

This vibrant annual event provides a unique opportunity to experience Indian culture through vibrant performances, stunning displays, and a diverse array of traditional dishes.

Dr. Pragna Sheth and Dhimant Sheth joined us in the studio Saturday to give a flavorful preview of what’s in store.

Dr. Sheth shared that their work with the festival is rooted in truth, love, and compassion — values that shine through everything they do.

Mark your calendars: the Festival of India takes place August 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Elmwood Park.