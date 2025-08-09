GILES CO., Va. – A new resource is now open for people fighting substance use in the New River Valley. The New Day Won Recovery Center in Giles County held its grand opening Friday. The community-based center offers a welcoming space for people in recovery court and support programs to come together. Services include fitness classes to boost healt, on site health department care, peer support groups and spiritual growth programs through parterships like Push Ministries.
WATCH: Day Won Recovery Center Grand Opening in Giles County Friday
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.