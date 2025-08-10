Tip leads to five arrests in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Five arrests were made after police received a tip regarding a wanted person, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they received a tip that led them to a home on the 500 block of Hillside Court on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found multiple wanted persons around the home.

Authorities said one suspect attempted to hide inside the home, but soon surrendered without incident. Four other suspects also surrendered to law enforcement. The following people were arrested:

Frances Booker Assault and Battery (Misdemeanor) Property Damage (Misdemeanor)

Tyereek Johnson Failure to Appear on Probation Violation (Robbery with a Firearm)

Jabari Jackson Failure to Identify to Law Enforcement (Out of North Carolina) False Identification to Avoid Arrest (Out of North Carolina)

Darnell Goins Probation Violation (Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon) (Out of Amherst)

Timothy Culpeper Probation Violation (Grand Larceny) Probation Violation (Schedule I/II Controlled Substance)



No injuries were reported. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.