Two adults, four children displaced following Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Six people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Roanoke on Saturday, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they were dispatched to the 4100 block of Vermont Avenue NW around 3:58 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from the front of the house.

Authorities said they quickly worked on extinguishing the flames and ensuring no one was in the home. The fire was marked under control at 4:14 p.m.

Crews said no injuries were reported, but two adults and four children have been displaced as a result. Those who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.