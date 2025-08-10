You Only Get One Chance to Make a First Impression: Free Back-to-School Haircuts for Students

ROANOKE, VA – You only get one chance to make a first impression — that’s the motto at First Impressions Barbershop in Roanoke.

For nearly 20 years, this local shop has hosted a special back-to-school event designed to help kids start the school year feeling confident and ready to succeed.

On Sunday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Impressions will open its doors at 2523 Melrose Ave NW to offer free haircuts to students in the community.

Barber George Harrington says the event is about more than just a haircut — it’s about giving kids a boost in self-esteem and making sure they have a fresh, positive start on their first day of class.

First Impressions also sees the event as a way to ease the financial burden on families, who already face expenses for clothes, school supplies, and more during the back-to-school season.

To make sure everyone is served smoothly, registration is required to participate. Parents interested in signing their kids up should contact the shop ahead of time.

Harrington joined us in the studio on Sunday to talk about the event and remind the community that a fresh haircut isn’t just about looks — it’s about confidence, pride, and starting strong.

Click here to register.