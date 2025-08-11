Bedford man charged on multiple counts after multi-agency investigation

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Monday that it had arrested a man on multiple counts after an investigation in conjunction with other agencies in Virginia.

According to BPD, the department received information from the Leesburg Police Department and Roanoke County Police Department in reference to a man who was committing lewd and obscene acts inside stores located throughout Virginia. The suspect was believed to be currently residing within the Town of Bedford.

On Monday, the three law enforcement agencies joined together to conduct a search warrant in the 800 block of Woodhaven Drive in Bedford. Once the location was secure, detectives searched the premises for evidence in relation to the crimes committed in Leesburg, Roanoke County and the Town of Bedford.

As a result of the investigation, Tate Edward Dietrich was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with three counts of unlawfully creating an image of another, with additional charges expected in the future.

The Bedford Police Department is asking for anyone who may have knowledge of Dietrich’s crimes to contact Detective Corporal Lawhorne at 540-587-6116. You may also contact Detective Finney of the Roanoke County Police Department, or Detective Kadric of the Leesburg Police Department.