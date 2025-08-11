First new Governor’s School in Virginia since 2009 approved for New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education has approved the creation of the first new Governor’s School in the Commonwealth since 2009.

The New River Valley Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is an academic-year, half-day program expected to open as early as next fall.

It will serve advanced and gifted students from Giles County, Montgomery County, Floyd County, Pulaski County, and Radford City Public Schools.

The program will be located on the Radford University campus, providing students access to college-level resources while they remain enrolled in their home high schools.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision of creating transformational educational opportunities for students in our region,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “Radford University is proud to host this program and support the next generation of creative leaders and scholars in Southwest Virginia.”

Students can earn up to 30 university credits through the program, potentially starting their college careers at Radford University or other Virginia institutions with sophomore standing. The Governor’s School combines university coursework with specialized instruction in the arts and humanities to provide students with a wide range of experience in their fields of interest.

The program is also expected to collaborate with local arts and humanities organizations, businesses, and nonprofits to offer hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and practical applications of their studies. Students will have opportunities for field experiences at museums, galleries, performance venues and historic sites. The program plans to start with up to 110 students in grades 10 to 12, with potential for expansion in the future.