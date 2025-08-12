Dirty Dancing Days Summer Festival to be held Saturday

PEMBROOKE, Va. – The Dirty Dancing Summer Days Festival at Mountain Lake Lodge is open to the public and a unique opportunity for Dirty Dancing fans to visit for the day to go back to where the magic began.

The festival brings the movie to life and features numerous activities inspired by the iconic film. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembrooke.

Events include Scavenger hunts, 80’s dress up dance competitions, dance lessons, watermelon races, Dirty Dancing trivia contest, food and drink specials, live performance and much more.

For information, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121