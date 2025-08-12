Roanoke considers $20,000 annual fee for vape and tobacco shops

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council is considering a significant annual operational fee for specialty tobacco and vape shops, a move Councilman Phazon Nash says is aimed at promoting public health and business diversity in the Star City.

“I believe this will, in the long run, go towards helping improve the livability in Roanoke and the diversity of the businesses we have,” said Councilman Nash

The proposed ordinance would require vape and tobacco shops to pay $20,000 annually to operate within city limits. The fee would specifically target businesses primarily profiting from vape, tobacco, THC, and related products, meaning gas stations and convenience stores would be exempt.

“This is not about being anti-business, it’s about being pro-health,” said Councilman Nash.

Nash envisions the collected fees supporting local economic development initiatives. “I want the money pre-allocated toward specific initiatives, such as small business creation, prevention programs, and providing seed money to local entrepreneurs,” he explained.

The proposal has sparked discussion among city leaders. Councilman Peter Volosin raised concerns about potential unintended consequences. “I want us to look at who owns these establishments. It could be they are a certain minority. We could be inadvertently discriminating against them,” Volosin said.

Local resident Daniel Breslau supports the initiative but emphasizes the importance of strategic planning. “The main thing is making sure it’s worthwhile for other kinds of businesses we really need to move in and take those spots,” Breslau noted.

Nash argues that gas stations might be better regulated vendors for selling these products. The ordinance is currently under review by the city manager and city attorney, with Nash expressing confidence about securing necessary votes for passage.