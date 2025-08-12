Southwest Virginia Plane Pull adds kids event to support Special Olympics

ROANOKE, Va. – Special Olympics Virginia is introducing the Kids Plane Pull for the first time, giving children a chance to join the fun! For $10, kids can pull a small airplane provided by Star Flight Training and take home a kid-sized airplane as a keepsake. Parents or guardians must accompany participants, and no pre-registration is required.

The Kids Plane Pull runs alongside the main competition, where teams of 25 pull an 82-ton FedEx plane. The event, which takes place on September 27, 2025 at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, raises funds for Special Olympics Virginia, supporting more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities statewide.

Recommended Videos

Families are encouraged to attend for a day of fun and community support.