Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
85º
Join Insider

Local News

Southwest Virginia Plane Pull adds kids event to support Special Olympics

Southwest Virginia Kids Pull (Logo courtesy of Special Olympics Virginia 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va.Special Olympics Virginia is introducing the Kids Plane Pull for the first time, giving children a chance to join the fun! For $10, kids can pull a small airplane provided by Star Flight Training and take home a kid-sized airplane as a keepsake. Parents or guardians must accompany participants, and no pre-registration is required.

The Kids Plane Pull runs alongside the main competition, where teams of 25 pull an 82-ton FedEx plane. The event, which takes place on September 27, 2025 at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, raises funds for Special Olympics Virginia, supporting more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities statewide.

Recommended Videos

Families are encouraged to attend for a day of fun and community support.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos