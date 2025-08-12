Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Lynchburg roofing company assists Bedford church

BEDFORD, Va. – A new church in Bedford is opening its doors on Sunday and when worshippers look up they will see a new blessing.

Photojournalist Paul Eldert shows us how a Lynchburg roofing business is helping a church in need.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos