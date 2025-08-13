E-commerce company to establish fulfilment and logistics center in Pittsylvania County, creating 203 jobs

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that MerryGoRound Inc, a fulfillment company, would establish operations in Pittsylvania County.

According to the Governor’s office, the company will invest $10,003,600 to establish operations in Pittsylvania County. The company will utilize a 400,000-square-foot facility to support its growing live commerce division, creating 203 new jobs.

“MerryGoRound’s decision to establish operations in Pittsylvania County demonstrates how Virginia’s strategic location and skilled workforce make it an ideal hub for e-commerce and logistics operations,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“This innovative company will create over 200 new jobs in the growing digital retail sector, bringing exciting opportunities in technology and creative services to Southern Virginia. We are proud to welcome MerryGoRound to the Commonwealth.”

“The evolution of retail requires modern logistics solutions, and MerryGoRound’s selection of Pittsylvania County for its Live Commerce division shows Virginia’s readiness to support next-generation fulfillment operations,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This project will create diverse job opportunities in technology and creative fields while strengthening the region’s growing e-commerce sector. We look forward to supporting MerryGoRound’s success in Virginia.”

“The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors welcomes eVend to our growing and innovative business community,”said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker.“We are delighted with ​MerryGoRound​​’s ​investment, which in addition to repurposing a recently vacated facility, will offer our residents solid technology-based employment and added tax revenue for the county. This announcement also highlights the strength of our economic development team, and I want to thank them for their hard work in putting this together. The Board looks forward to working with ​MerryGoRound​​ ​and wishes it continued success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $145,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for this project.