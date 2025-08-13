New federal report finds staffing shortages across VA system, including Salem

A new report finds severe staffing shortages at VA medical facilities across the country, including in Salem.

The report from the VA’s Office of Inspector General found severe staffing shortages in 25 occupations at the Salem VA, including clinical and support staff. It includes specialties like emergency medicine, nursing and nephrology.

Nationwide, it found more than 4,400 shortages — a 50% increase from the previous fiscal year.

This survey was conducted in the spring, after VA leaders announced plans to cut thousands of jobs, including probationary workers. The Trump administration said the department needs to be more efficient but vowed not to cut mission-critical positions

Critics of the administration like Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said the report highlights ongoing issues with the Trump administration’s policies.

“We also know from recent jobs reports that applications to work at the VA are plummeting. How do skyrocketing staffing shortages and declining applicant pools make it more ‘efficient’ for veterans to access the care and services they deserve,” Warner said. “The answer is: they don’t. If the administration is serious about honoring our veterans, it needs to stop undermining the VA workforce and start recruiting and retaining the skilled professionals who care for our heroes.”

Meanwhile, a VA spokesman said outcomes such as wait times are improving compared to the Biden administration. A statement to 10 News reads in part:

“This statutorily required report is not based on actual VA health care facility vacancies and therefore is not a reliable indicator of staffing shortages. The report simply lists occupations facilities feel are difficult for which to recruit and retain, so the results are completely subjective, not standardized and unreliable.

Here are the facts: VA’s department-wide vacancy rates for doctors and nurses are 14% and 10%, respectively. These are lower than most other health care systems, in line with normal VA historical averages and much lower than the respective 19% and 20% physician and nurse vacancy rates VA saw at times during the Biden Administration.”

The report notes the survey does not reflect the full impact of the VA’s efforts to reshape its workforce or the administration’s deferred resignation program.