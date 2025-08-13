Roanoke County launches community-wide mural concept contest

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Public Library is launching a Roanoke County community art contest, according to the County.

For the next month, artists of all ages across the Roanoke community are invited to submit original artwork that will inspire real murals at three library locations.

• KIDS (12 & under)

o Your design could be the inspiration for a painted storm drain mural at the Vinton Library — painted by a local professional muralist! Entries should focus on nature, animals, or protecting our waterways from stormwater pollution, turning a storm drain into a powerful reminder of how we all play a part in keeping our environment clean and green.

• TEENS (ages 13–17)

o This is also your chance to have your idea or message shared. The winning teen artwork will inspire another storm drain mural at South County Library, also painted by a local muralist. Think rain, rivers, fish, forests — whatever inspires you to celebrate the natural world and protect our waterways from stormwater pollution.

• ADULTS (ages 18+)

o The winning adult entry will be used in collaboration with local muralist Jon Murrill in designing a vibrant exterior wall mural at the Bent Mountain Library. There’s room for creative freedom here, but bonus points for designs that spotlight the scenic beauty of the Bent Mountain community, the magic of books, and the vital role libraries and education play in our lives.

Important contest details:

• Open to Roanoke County residents only

• One entry per person

• Artwork must be created using traditional mediums (no AI-generated or digital graphic designs)

• Deadline for submissions: August 30, 2025 • Entries may be submitted at any Roanoke County Public Library location or online at rocolibrary.org Follow the project and stay updated on social media: @rocopubli