Roanoke County Police make arrest after suspicious death investigation

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department announced Wednesday that it had made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death investigation that began in July.

According to officials, Roanoke County officers responded to the 2000 block of Ridge Road to investigate a reported suspicious death. Detectives quickly confirmed there was no ongoing risk to the community and launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Recommended Videos

Working closely with the Roanoke County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives presented the case to the Roanoke County Grand Jury in August. The Grand Jury then returned indictments for second-degree murder and abduction against 19-year-old Bryan Lamonde Smith of Roanoke County for the abduction and death of 22-year-old Anthony Shoemaker.

On Monday, Lamonde-Smith was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.