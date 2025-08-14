15 Danville Fire Department members honored for rescuing woman trapped by fallen trees

tree fallen on car (left) Department being recognized with the woman that was rescued (Right) (Courtesy of DFD)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced Monday that it had presented a unit that helped rescue a woman after two trees fell on her car last month with a Meritorious Unit Citation.

According to the department, the woman, who sustained minor injuries and was able to make a full recovery, also attended the ceremony.

Recommended Videos

The department said in a social media post Monday: