15 Danville Fire Department members honored for rescuing woman trapped by fallen trees

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced Monday that it had presented a unit that helped rescue a woman after two trees fell on her car last month with a Meritorious Unit Citation.
According to the department, the woman, who sustained minor injuries and was able to make a full recovery, also attended the ceremony.
Recommended Videos
The department said in a social media post Monday:
In the late night of July 11th and into the early morning of July 12th, DFD responded to a unique and uncommon incident. Upon the arrival of the first due company, the company officer reported two large trees had fallen on a passenger vehicle, with an occupant trapped inside. The call was upgraded to a full assignment for personnel, equipment, and safety.
Crews operated for over 90-minutes to cut, stabilize, and remove the tree(s) from the vehicle and then extricate the victim.
While this call was unique and tested the skill, patience, and perseverance of our crews, it was that same skill and determination that resulted in a positive outcome. The victim sustained minor injuries and made a full recovery. Tonight the DFD recognized all 15 members that operated for a total of 3-hours on scene that night and presented them all with the Meritorious Unit Citation.
We were also honored to have the victim join us in this recognition for a rescuer/victim reunion. So often, the opportunity does not present itself, so we are thankful for this young lady, her life, and the men that worked to create such an exceptional outcome.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank the citizens and bystanders that rendered assistance until the fire department arrivedDanville Fire Department