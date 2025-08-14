Beamer’s 25 in downtown Roanoke permanently closing

Beamer’s 25 in downtown Roanoke is permanently closing its doors.

ROANOKE, Va. – Beamer’s 25 in downtown Roanoke is permanently closing its doors, effective immediately.

The local staple is known for its food, brews and memorabilia honoring the legendary, Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support, loyalty, and patronage over the years. Serving this community has been an honor, and we thank you for being part of our journey,” the restaurant said in a note posted on its door.

At this time, the reasons behind the closure remain unclear.

