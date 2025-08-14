New firehouse planned for Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire Department

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Cluster Springs Volunteer Fire Department has announced plans to build a new, larger firehouse.

The department recently purchased a large plot of land to create a more functional space for their team. Chris Hudson, Chief Firefighter and EMT, said the new firehouse will bring all emergency vehicles under one roof instead of being spread across three buildings.

“It will be a true blessing,” Hudson said, “to reiterate, it will help us better serve our community and operate effectively and efficiently. We are extremely thankful for the support from our community throughout the years, and this will be the time we need their support the most.”

Key features of the new firehouse include:

• Upgraded living quarters for EMS staff

• Larger training rooms

• A helipad

• A command center

• A bigger bunk room for equipment storage

• Additional multipurpose rooms

• A clinic where local medical staff can assist during large-scale disasters

The larger land plot will also improve safety by allowing emergency vehicles to maneuver without backing into bays from the road with their current location, Hudson said.

The new building is expected to be completed by 2030.

Funding is coming from donations and fundraisers. Supporters can donate or join events on the department’s website. One upcoming event is the Annual Fall Trail Ride, set for September 19th to 21st.

“We are beyond thrilled about building a new station to help better serve our community!” Hudson said.